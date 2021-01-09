Duke's Mike Krzyzewski: Capitol Was 'Spit on and Stepped On' by Pro-Trump Mob

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke out Saturday against the pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports tweeted Coach K's statement on the matter:

Krzyzewski called it a "horrible day" and "an insurrection" before adding: "It went to the very fabric of this great country, where the symbol for our democracy is that Capitol, and we allowed that symbol to be really just spit on and stepped on."

On Wednesday, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol while the election of Trump's democratic rival Joe Biden as U.S. president was being confirmed. Per CNBC, Washington police reported that more than 50 officers were injured and four people died amid the violence.

Following the breaching of the Capitol, Trump released a video in which he called for the mob to go home but also called them "very special" and saying "we love you" while continuing to allege the election was rigged. Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press in early December that no evidence of widespread voter fraud had been found.

Trump finally conceded defeat in the early morning hours of Thursday, saying in a statement: "A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."

The 73-year-old Krzyzewski, who played college basketball for Army at West Point in the 1960s and later coached Army before making the move to Duke, has been critical of Trump in the past.

In 2017, Coach K said Trump "should realize he's accountable to all people."