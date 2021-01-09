Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Cubs, Mets Haven't Discussed Deal in 'Several Weeks'

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly haven't engaged in trade talks with the Chicago Cubs for third baseman Kris Bryant in quite some time.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the two sides haven't spoken in "several weeks." Martino noted that the Bryant talks occurred before the Mets knew they were going to land shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with Cleveland.

The Mets acquired both Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland this week in exchange for shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, as well as prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Green.

Per Martino, it is "difficult to imagine" the Mets reopening Bryant trade talks, and they may be further back in the pecking order now even if they do.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Friday the Cubs had interest in Mets catching prospect Francisco Alvarez, but Mets President Sandy Alderson's lack of intertest in trading top prospects may have what been led to the end of those discussions.

Bryant, 29, has played all six of his MLB seasons with the Cubs and experienced no shortage of ups and downs during his tenure.

He has been named an All-Star three times, won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and won both the World Series and NL MVP award in 2016. Bryant's MVP-winning season was a career year, as he hit 39 home runs and 102 RBI. He hasn't come particularly close to matching that overall production since then, however.

He had an especially rough season in 2020, hitting just .206 with four homers and 11 RBI in 34 games. Bryant missed time and was ineffective due, in part, to a wrist injury.

Bryant has just one year remaining on his deal, though, and plenty of incentive to bounce back and put up big numbers in 2021.

He stands out as one of the likeliest trade candidates in MLB entering the 2021 season, but even though the Mets have already shown a willingness to spend money and make splashy moves, they may not be the ideal landing spot any longer.