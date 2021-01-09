NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz on James Harden, Draymond Green, Michael Porter Jr.

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

No player's name has come up in trade rumors more than Houston Rockets guard James Harden's since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

That has largely been Harden's own doing, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported before the season that Harden turned down a contract extension that would have paid him $50 million per year and requested a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Later, Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported that Harden was also open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers and possibly other contenders as well.

One of those contenders may have been the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, who are off to a slow start this season at 3-4.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald (h/t RealGM), the Heat at one point were willing to trade "multiple young players" and possibly a 2025 first-round pick to the Rockets for Harden.

Jackson speculated that the trade could have looked something like Harden for Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, but Houston reportedly may want even more than that.

While Houston wouldn't be receiving a superstar in return as part of that package, it is unlikely that any team would be willing to give one up for a disgruntled player who could become a free agent after next season.

With that said, Harden is the three-time reigning NBA scoring champion with over 30 points per game in each of those campaigns, and he is also a former NBA MVP. Adding him to the mix alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would give the Heat three legitimate stars.

If the trade package Jackson mentioned is truly on the table, Houston may be wise to consider it, as Herro is a budding star who performed at a high level in the playoffs as a rookie last season and Robinson is among the best three-point shooters in the game already.