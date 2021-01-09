Top Contender Adam Pearce, New Tag Team Champions, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

There is a new No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship after Friday's WWE SmackDown, and his name is...Adam Pearce?

The WWE official cashed his ticket to the Royal Rumble and a date with Roman Reigns by way of his victory in a gauntlet match, thanks in large part to the interference of The Tribal Chief, and he now faces a very real and painful lesson courtesy of the top dog on the blue brand.

That outcome highlighted another superb broadcast from a show thriving because of strong writing and the best heel in the business.

Dive deeper into the night's events, as well as its other buzz-worthy topics, with this recap of Friday's SmackDown.