Quick Takes: Goldberg vs. McIntyre, Good Brothers' AEW Debut, Adam Pearce, More

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's Legends Night edition of WWE Raw may not have been much to write home about to kick off the new year, but the shocking ending left fans buzzing.

In the episode's final few minutes, Goldberg returned to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. It's a match that could either further propel McIntyre to superstardom or ruin the Road to WrestleMania.

The conclusion to SmackDown on Friday night was equally unpredictable, when on-air WWE official Adam Pearce emerged from a Gauntlet match as the new No. 1 contender to Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at the Rumble. Whether the bout will go on as planned remains to be seen, but if it is changed, it raises the question of why the company bothered to put Pearce in such a prominent position in the first place.

AEW delivered a few surprises of its own on Night 1 of New Year's Smash on Wednesday night, most notably the debuts of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Their immediate alliance with Kenny Omega should shake things up on Dynamite in the weeks to come, as well as make for some interesting exchanges between them and The Young Bucks.

All of that is in addition to Sonya Deville resurfacing on SmackDown and NXT announcing the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This installment of Quick Takes will explore these various topics, attempt to analyze what's next and more.