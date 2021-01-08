Report: Tony Romo to Call Bears vs. Saints Remotely Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

NFL fans will get to hear Tony Romo call a playoff game for CBS this weekend.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo will call Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints remotely because of COVID-19 protocols.

Marchand reported Tuesday that Romo and CBS were considering having Romo work from his home in Dallas for the start of the postseason.

The situation is similar to what ESPN did with Kirk Herbstreit for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson on Jan. 1. Herbstreit was given a remote setup to call the game after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Romo was scheduled to call Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, but CBS announced Saturday that Boomer Esiason would fill in because of coronavirus protocols.

Romo will be the color commentator for the Bears-Saints matchup, with Jim Nantz calling play-by-play. Nantz will be in the broadcast booth at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff.