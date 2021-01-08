    Heat's Tyler Herro: 'I Have One of the Purest Shots in the Whole Entire World'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 8, 2021

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 93-83. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    Tyler Herro's confidence may be the only thing developing faster than his game since he reached the NBA.

    The second-year guard out of Kentucky said Friday he has "one of the purest" strokes and isn't worried about his lagging three-point shooting percentage.

    "I have one of the purest shots in the whole entire world, in the league," Herro said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "And I feel like shooters go through slumps when they can't make a three, can't make a shot, but just sticking to the basics. I know what I have to do to get to where I need to be."

    The 20-year-old shot 38.9 percent from behind the arc last season while attempting 5.4 threes per game in 55 contests. Through seven games this year, Herro is shooting just 29.7 percent from deep on 5.3 attempts per game.

    It's a not insignificant drop-off given the guard has carved out a role for himself in the starting lineup and is playing 32.7 minutes per night after averaging 27.4 last season.

    Herro's numbers are generally up from last year's, and his averages of 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists may mark the low end of his production if he's able to rediscover his rhythm from behind the arc.

    "I've got to be better," Herro said. "It's on me. It's not on anybody else. I'll be better. It's early in the season. I'm a team guy, so I want the team to do good before me and as the rest of my teammates are. We're all about the team, so I'm not really worried about my numbers. Obviously, I need to be more efficient, but as far as my numbers go, I just want to see W's starting to stack up on that win column."

