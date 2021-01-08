Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce Lead 2020 NFL All-Pro Teams as Unanimous Selections

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Associated Press announced its All-Pro First Team for the 2020 NFL season Friday, headlined by a pair of unanimous choices in Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Donald and Kelce were the only players who received all 50 votes at their respective positions. Donald is now a six-time first-team All-Pro, and Kelce received the honor for the third time in his career.

Other key selections include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

Of the 29 selections, 15 have been named All-Pros before.

The Packers and Indianapolis Colts tied for the most players honored with four apiece. Rodgers, Adams, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley earned the designation for the Pack, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard, guard Quenton Nelson and special teamer George Odum were the picks for Indy.

Rodgers, who is the front-runner for MVP, secured his third career first-team All-Pro selection but his first since 2014, when he won his second MVP award.

Some of the more notable first-time selections include Adams, NFL receptions and receiving yardage leader Diggs and NFL rushing leader Henry, who rushed for over 2,000 yards. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were first-time picks too.

Only seven players were selected to both the 2019 and 2020 All-Pro First Teams. Those players are Donald, Nelson, Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, Chicago Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Like Donald, Wagner is now a six-time first-team All-Pro, which strengthens the veteran's already impressive Hall of Fame resume.

Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams had representation on the 2020 All-Pro First Team. Of the 14 playoff teams, only the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a player selected.