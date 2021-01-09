The Best Potential Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay in 2021 Free Agency

0 of 5

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

A big-play artist in the middle of his prime at age 27, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be a popular target for contenders and rebuilders alike if he slips to the open market this offseason.

Golladay, a third-round pick in 2017, had two consecutive 1,000-plus yards seasons in 2018 and 2019, with 16 touchdowns over that span, before injury setbacks limited him to five games in his contract year. Despite missing extensive time, he's still third among all wideouts since 2019 in contested catches, according to Pro Football Focus.

If the Lions do fail to keep him from hitting the open market, the best potential fits will be able to pay him top dollar and feature him as a No. 1 wideout, giving him another chance to showcase his talent before getting a second opportunity at a big contract.

These are the best possible spots for Golladay in free agency.