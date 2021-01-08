Colts' Matt Eberflus Reportedly Declines Meeting with Texans for HC Job

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus reportedly declined an interview request from the Houston Texans to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the request was submitted before the Texans hired longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as their new general manager. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network noted Eberflus accepted interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets:

The Texans' franchise is in a state of flux amid rumors quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that Watson has "quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade."

The 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection is disappointed the organization moved forward with the decision to hire Caserio without telling him about the choice or considering any of the names he mentioned as possibilities, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's the second straight offseason Houston has made a major move without alerting or consulting its quarterback, as the franchise traded superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a similar manner.

If Watson, who ranked second in the NFL in passer rating (112.4) during the 2020 season, requests a trade, the Texans' head coaching job goes from one of the most attractive to one several candidates may avoid.

Meanwhile, Eberflus has emerged as one of the hottest names in this offseason's coaching carousel.

The 50-year-old Ohio native took the reins of the Colts defense after it ranked 30th in yards allowed during the 2017 season. The unit has ranked in the top half of the NFL in total defense in all three of his seasons:

2018: 11th

2019: 16th

2020: 8th

Eberflus said Wednesday he didn't want to start the interview process in the middle of this week's preparations for Saturday's Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills.

"What you want to do is just focus because a lot of those things are in the future, and I know that future is in a few days," he told reporters. "We're in a day-to-day business, and we have to focus on where we are, and where we are is focusing on third down today, red zone tomorrow, and that's where we need to be."

If hired, Eberflus would be working as a head coach for the first time after 29 years as an assistant at the collegiate and pro levels.