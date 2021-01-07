OSU 'Likes' Tweet About Jim Harbaugh's Reported Michigan Contract Extension

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Ohio State football must be a fan of Bleacher Report's college football content.

That has to be it. Why else would the official Buckeyes' Twitter account post a tongue-in-cheek image of running back Trey Sermon smirking in response to the news that their chief rival is on the verge of signing its head coach to a five-year contract extension?

Oh wait, that's right.

Because Ohio State absolutely owns Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

The dominance apparently extends beyond the field and onto the Twittersphere, as Ohio State's tweet was an amusing reminder that Harbaugh has yet to defeat the Buckeyes since he took over as the Michigan head coach prior to the 2015 season.

While they did not play this season, the Scarlet and Gray won the last two matchups by a combined 52 points and are playing in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama.

Harbaugh will have to watch on television, which is where he has had to watch every Big Ten Championship Game since taking over for the Wolverines as well.