Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley has had a dominant reign as United States champion with his most recent defense being against, Riddle, which should rule him out of the running for WrestleMania.

The All Mighty's biggest threat should be Keith Lee. He has missed out on the WWE Championship several times, but he's more than ready to hold the U.S. title. His size and athleticism make him a fantastic opponent for Lashley, and they could have the sleeper match of the night.

On SmackDown, Big E holds the Intercontinental Championship but almost lost it to Apollo Crews on the January 8 edition.

If The New Day man did drop the title before WrestleMania, it's hard to imagine WWE having something better in mind for him than challenging to win it back, so he might as well keep it.

With that in mind, looking for opponents becomes tough. He already defeated Sami Zayn to win the title, so revisiting that isn't all too interesting. Otis, Owens, Murphy, Dominik and Rey Mysterio are babyfaces, and Aleister Black has been absent for so long that it's hard to justify a title opportunity.

This mostly boils down to a few names: Lars Sullivan, Seth Rollins, King Corbin or Jey Uso.

Sullivan would make for a tough opponent based on his size alone. Rollins has the star power to elevate this to a more prominent match. Corbin would pose a solid threat, albeit a predictable scenario. Uso is more of a matter of whether his brother Jimmy will be fit to return to go by then or not.

If there's no reformation of The Usos, it may be Jey's time to fight for a title to keep him in the spotlight with Reigns. If that's not the case, expect Big E against Corbin or Rollins—two solid backup plans.