Predicting the Next Tag Teams Created by WWE and AEW

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling has an impressive tag team division, with nearly everyone on the roster partnered up or working with some sort of faction. WWE also has some amazing tag teams and stables but often cannibalizes the division several times per year, for whatever reason.

Having more teams is beneficial all around. It allows more crossover between storylines, gives wrestlers someone to work against who is tied to their current rival while not wrestling that person directly and can sometimes bring the best out of everyone's personalities if they have chemistry with their teammates.

Throughout 2021, there will undoubtedly be new teams that forge out of both grand plans and completely random partnerships.

Let's try to predict some of the ways WWE and AEW may pair their wrestlers in the near future.