Saints' Alvin Kamara Teases Possible Return for Bears Playoff Game on Twitter

Saints' Alvin Kamara Teases Possible Return for Bears Playoff Game on TwitterJanuary 8, 2021
After missing the last regular-season game due to being moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could play Sunday against the Bears, and he teased his return in a tweet Thursday.
In a cryptic move, Kamara turned off replies for the tweet.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kamara has been preparing to play throughout the week. He has participated in team practices from his home, where he watches live video and can listen to head coach Sean Payton via a microphone that he uses to directly communicate with the star.
Getting Kamara back for the postseason would provide a major boost for the Saints. He led the team in rushing and receiving yards throughout the regular season, with 932 yards on the run and 756 receiving yards with 21 touchdowns.
