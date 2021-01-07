    Saints' Alvin Kamara Teases Possible Return for Bears Playoff Game on Twitter

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 8, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) crosses the goal line on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    After missing the last regular-season game due to being moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could play Sunday against the Bears, and he teased his return in a tweet Thursday.

    In a cryptic move, Kamara turned off replies for the tweet.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kamara has been preparing to play throughout the week. He has participated in team practices from his home, where he watches live video and can listen to head coach Sean Payton via a microphone that he uses to directly communicate with the star. 

    Getting Kamara back for the postseason would provide a major boost for the Saints. He led the team in rushing and receiving yards throughout the regular season, with 932 yards on the run and 756 receiving yards with 21 touchdowns.

    Related

      JuJu Calls Out Browns 👀

      Steelers WR ahead of playoff game against Cleveland: 'They're still the same Browns team I play every year ... I think they're nameless gray faces'

      JuJu Calls Out Browns 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Calls Out Browns 👀

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson Unhappy with Texans

      Deshaun Watson is 'extremely unhappy' with Texans after they have ignored his feedback on new HC and GM of the team (multiple reports)

      Watson Unhappy with Texans
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Unhappy with Texans

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Deshaun 🤝

      Watson's suitors will be in abundance if star QB requests a trade from Texans ➡️

      Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Deshaun 🤝
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Deshaun 🤝

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Amari Cooper Has Surgery

      Cowboys WR posts picture of his walking boot after offseason surgery

      Amari Cooper Has Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Amari Cooper Has Surgery

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report