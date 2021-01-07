Jared Goff 'Ready' to Play for Rams vs. Seahawks If Needed Despite Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

As he works his way back from thumb surgery, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff told reporters he's "ready to play" in the team's Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Goff noted he took snaps at practice Thursday, and head coach Sean McVay said the signal-caller has made "good progress" since he underwent the procedure on his throwing hand less than two weeks ago.

"I'm in the mindset that if I have to play at any point, I'm ready to play," Goff said.

The quarterback was officially listed as "limited" on the Rams' injury report Thursday, but head coach Sean McVay wasn't reading too much into the label.

"I don't even know what the hell 'limited' means," McVay told reporters.

Goff relented that McVay would be the one making the decision on his playing time but felt the need to express his desire to take the field.

In two games against the Seahawks this season, the Cal product has passed for 536 combined yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Los Angeles split the season series by winning at home, 23-16, in November before falling at Seattle, 20-9, in Week 16.

The latter contest saw Goff suffer a broken and dislocated thumb, which the team originally hoped wouldn't require surgery until the offseason. Instead, he went for an operation on December 28 to prepare for a return by the postseason.

Backup John Wolford started in place of Goff in a Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, passing for 231 yards and an interception in an 18-7 victory. Wolford is likely to start agin in the postseason if Goff is unable to play.