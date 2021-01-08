8 Boxing Matchups We'd Love to See in 2021

8 of 8

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

When it comes to heavyweight boxing, it's been a UK century.

The 2000s arrived with London-born Lennox Lewis in complete control of the division and reached a competitive zenith when he whacked Mike Tyson in his penultimate title defense in 2002, but to suggest the British hold on things is any less strong these days would be an exercise in misinformation.

The prestigious WBC title belt is in the possession of Tyson Fury, a 32-year-old from Manchester who earned the strap with a particularly brutal KO of Deontay Wilder last February.

Meanwhile, the rest of the significant hardware resides on the mantel of Anthony Joshua, a 2012 Olympic champion from Watford who's won 24 pro bouts and avenged his lone loss in a rematch six months later.

And unlike Spence and Crawford before them, these guys actually sound like they want to fight each other.

Gasp!

"There is an even bigger pot of gold at the end of this rainbow and I want to take his head off his shoulders when that fight happens," Joshua told The Guardian in December. "I’m sure that I’ll win."

Fury, no stranger to mind games and other verbal antics, suggests Joshua's KO loss to Andy Ruiz has created a confidence issue that he'll be happy to prolong.

"On his last two fights, he’s not in form," he told Sky Sports (h/t TheGuardian.com).

"On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds."

As for when it'll happen, maybe sooner than later if the pandemic ebbs.

"Whenever the world gets back to normal, whatever normal may consist of after this pandemic, then that’s when this fight is going to happen," Fury said. "This fight has been brewing for a long time. They’ve been avoiding me for a long time and now it’s finally got to happen. They either run away from the fight and announce it publicly or they take the fight. Either way it’s a lose-lose situation for him."

Tallyho!