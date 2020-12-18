Who Should Gennady Golovkin Fight After Win vs. Kamil Szeremeta?

0 of 5

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Act One went according to script.

Dual-belted middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin defended his IBF/IBO straps in predictable fashion on Friday night, erasing anonymous contender Kamil Szeremeta in the main event of a DAZN-televised card from behind closed doors at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The win was the 41st in 43 fights for the 38-year-old Golovkin, and the third straight since he lost his previous cache of 160-pound championship jewelry to Canelo Alvarez in their second get-together in 2018.

Golovkin dominated the previously unbeaten Szeremeta for every minute before the decisive sequence, which actually came in the corner when referee Telis Assimenious stopped matters after the seventh round.

Statistically, Golovkin landed 41 percent of his punches to 18 percent for Szeremeta, scoring single knockdowns in four separate rounds in his first appearance in 440 days.

"I thought he was fantastic. It's difficult for guys on this level to come back," promoter Eddie Hearn said. "It was great for Gennadiy to get rounds today. We look forward to a very exciting 2021."

Naturally, a one-sided blowout over a lightly-regarded opponent doesn't much move the titillation meter, but the win does keep the champion in the mix for a handful of fights with more potential to thrill.

The B/R combat sports team took in Friday's action and compiled a list of foes who make the most sense for that next step—given boxing's signature issues with promoters, networks and other concerns.

