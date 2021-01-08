Advice for StatHero NFL Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL's expanded Super Wild Card Weekend makes for an intriguing fantasy slate.

With the postseason underway, fantasy aficionados can keep playing on StatHero through Rivals. Like their team-based, survivor-style contests that ran throughout the season, contestants will compete against one lineup assembled by the house.

This time, however, gamers will assemble a squad of six players from all six matchups. They'll have a $40,000 budget to craft a lineup consisting of an MVP (skill-position player whose points double), quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and flex spot.

Another important distinction: Rivals lineups lock at the time of submission. Changes can't be made after entering a contest, so keep that in mind before finalizing a lineup led by Alvin Kamara.

Players can pick their poison by choosing which of the two StatHero lineups to face. Both formidable squads are anchored by Derrick Henry at MVP with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

The following lineup looks to counteract those rosters with a different MVP, as well as the passer who must keep pace with Jackson this weekend. While two of the inclusions are particularly risky for a head-to-head contest, their prices clear up ample space for sturdier backfield stars.