Advice for StatHero NFL Team Survivor Picks in Week 16

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Even when only choosing from one NFL team's roster, crafting the right StatHero lineup is far from a given.

When entering a StatHero contest, the first step is to choose a team. You'll then roll with that squad's quarterback, three players from any skill position (RB/WR/TE), and an MVP whose point tally doubles.

Beat Stathero's lineup, and you advance to the next week while earning a payout. This blend of fantasy football and survivor pools makes for a simple and fun experience. There are still, however, unique layers of strategy involved.

Picking the right squad is essential, but it won't guarantee victory without pinpointing the precise combination of players. This writer learned that lesson last week. Although the Indianapolis Colts earned a 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans, Zach Pascal was the unexpected star. A Colts lineup without his two touchdowns didn't pass muster.

Gamers must keep this obstacle in mind when examining every NFL club for the best representative. Would you rather ride a star-driven offense in hopes of those anchors doing all of the work, or are you more comfortable backing a balanced attack? In the latter scenario, you instead might be more likely to pick a suboptimal MVP.

The following Week 16 lineup takes more of a stars-and-scrubs feel. While the final two flex players could have slow days, they're positioned well to succeed in a favorable matchup. It's also unlikely any of their excluded teammates have a massive day, as most of their offense funnels through their two anchors.