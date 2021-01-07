NBA Rumors: Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson Sign G League Contracts

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA G League teams looking to add a veteran presence for the 2021 season will reportedly have the opportunity to do just that.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley signed contracts to play in the NBA G League and will be available in Monday's draft.

Stephenson, 30, last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. His first season in the league was 2010-11, and he has played for the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers.

He was at his best as a two-way force with the Pacers when he could guard the opponent's best player and stuff the stat sheet.

In 2013-14, he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for a Pacers team that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Beasley, who turns 32 on Saturday, also last played in the NBA on the 2018-19 Lakers. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft and has played for the Miami Heat, Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Lakers.

He averaged as many as 19.2 points per game in 2010-11 when he was on the Timberwolves and has career numbers of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per night.

As for the G League, Charania reported on Dec. 29 it was "focused" on playing the season inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble in Orlando, Florida, much like the NBA did to finish its 2019-20 campaign.

A 12- to 15-game schedule is expected to start Feb. 8, with the playoffs tentatively scheduled for March 5-9.