'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Shoots on WWE, Last Raw Appearance, New Career, More

It's always a treat whenever Austin makes a rare Raw appearance, even if the circumstances aren't ideal.

That was especially true when he was advertised to return at last year's March 16 edition (3:16 Day). It was less than a week earlier that WWE was forced to cancel the show in its originally scheduled arena as a result of the pandemic, but despite the lack of fans in the building that night, the company chose to have Stone Cold appear anyway.

Austin recalls wanting to cut a promo that reflected the reality the world was dealing with at that point, but Vince McMahon was adamant about him going out to the ring and doing his usual shtick like nothing was out of the ordinary. Needless to say, that didn't sit well with Vince's longtime on-air rival.

“I went down there to do that promo that I did," he said. "I went to Vince's trailer three times to try to talk him out of that. Byron Saxton was there, so I said, 'Let me do a shoot interview with Byron and we'll talk about what's real and what's really going on.' He said, 'Steve, people are going to be suffering and let's just go out there.'

"The promo was terrible. Oh my God, the creative was terrible. Let's not hammer that home, I'm just making a point that it was bad. It was so uncomfortable because I am a crowd guy. I work purely off instinct, and I work off the sounds that crowd is giving me."

The reactions Austin receives whenever he shows up on WWE TV are thunderous, so it was a stark contrast when he returned for that first pandemic-era edition of Raw. He has yet to make his ThunderDome debut, but surely that would be an improvement of what he had to endure that night at the Performance Center.

"I think with the advent of the ThunderDome, they're controlling crowd noise and stuff like that," he said. "I think that does help the performers and the Superstars make decisions accordingly.

"When I went out, it was extremely hard because I had never done anything like that, and I didn't like the material to begin with. At the end of the day, I said, 'Vince has way more problems than me in here pissing and moaning about this creative, so I'll just go ahead and do it.'

"I take my hat off to the men and women down there who are doing the absolute best they can. I was talking to Drew McIntyre on Broken Skull Sessions and there's a guy who's really, really polished and at the peak of his career and it's a shame, all of them but really Drew, to be as good as he is right now and not be able to work in front of a crowd and not get those desired responses that you're working for and then go accordingly based on that feedback.

"It's a shame, but hopefully one of these days, things will get back to normal and people can go back into arenas and give these Superstars, or anybody who performs, the feedback they need to be the best they can be."