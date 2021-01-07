    4-Time MLB All-Star Tommy John Hospitalized with COVID-19

    New York Yankees 45-year-old veteran left-hander Tommy John reaches back with his
    RICHARD DREW/Associated Press

    Former MLB pitcher Tommy John remains in the hospital after contracting COVID-19, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. 

    The 77-year-old was hospitalized on Dec. 13 and previously received oxygen but has since improved.

    "I feel good. The only thing right now is trying to arrange for someone to do physical therapy from my home," he said.

    John said the biggest symptom he has experienced is a lack of strength in his legs.

    He also dealt with a bout of pneumonia but hasn't dealt with common coronavirus symptoms such as a loss of taste or smell.

    John is best known for the surgery that now bears his name, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery. The left-hander underwent the procedure in 1974, which was groundbreaking at the time but he had a long career afterward.

    Altogether, John spent 26 seasons in the majors with six different organizations.

    He earned four All-Star selections, twice finishing second in voting for the Cy Young award, and totaled 288 wins and 2,245 strikeouts during his career. He had at least 10 wins in 17 different seasons.

