Francisco Lindor, Mets to Discuss New Contract in Coming Weeks, Alderson Says

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Francisco Lindor only has one season remaining on his current contract, but the New York Mets will reportedly discuss a possible long-term extension with the shortstop within the next few weeks, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Mets acquired Lindor along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a trade with Cleveland on Thursday, giving up Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and two minor leaguers.

Though the potential Lindor could leave in free agency next offseason is a concern, Mets president Sandy Alderson explained his view of the trade:

Alderson said the team is "comfortable" with the short-term control of the two players acquired.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.