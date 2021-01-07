    Francisco Lindor, Mets to Discuss New Contract in Coming Weeks, Alderson Says

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021

    Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor throws out Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon at first base in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Francisco Lindor only has one season remaining on his current contract, but the New York Mets will reportedly discuss a possible long-term extension with the shortstop within the next few weeks, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.  

    The Mets acquired Lindor along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a trade with Cleveland on Thursday, giving up Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and two minor leaguers.

    Though the potential Lindor could leave in free agency next offseason is a concern, Mets president Sandy Alderson explained his view of the trade:

    Alderson said the team is "comfortable" with the short-term control of the two players acquired.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Mets Still 'Hungry’ After Francisco Lindor Move

      Mets Still 'Hungry’ After Francisco Lindor Move
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Still 'Hungry’ After Francisco Lindor Move

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Alderson: 'We're Very Excited' About Lindor Deal

      Alderson: 'We're Very Excited' About Lindor Deal
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Alderson: 'We're Very Excited' About Lindor Deal

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Mets' World Series Odds Jump After Lindor Trade 💰

      Now +1200 to win it all

      Mets' World Series Odds Jump After Lindor Trade 💰
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets' World Series Odds Jump After Lindor Trade 💰

      Danny Small
      via Elite Sports NY

      In One Blockbuster Move, Mets Become World Series Contenders

      In One Blockbuster Move, Mets Become World Series Contenders
      MLB logo
      MLB

      In One Blockbuster Move, Mets Become World Series Contenders

      USA TODAY
      via USA TODAY