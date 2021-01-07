AEW Dynamite Edges WWE NXT in Ratings Battle with Snoop Dogg Appearance

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

AEW Dynamite narrowly defeated WWE NXT in viewership this week as part of the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, the two-hour episode of Dynamite on TNT averaged 662,000 viewers, while NXT's two-hour show on USA Network garnered 641,000 viewers.

Wednesday marked the first night of AEW's two-week New Year's Smash and featured a pair of title matches, with Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix and Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women's Championship against Abadon.

Omega beat Fenix in the main event to retain, but Jon Moxley ran out and hit Omega with a barbed wire bat when Omega attempted to attack Fenix. Impact Tag Team champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson then made a surprise appearance to make the save for Omega.

The Young Bucks then showed up in an apparent attempt to keep the peace, but they did the "too sweet" hand signal with Omega and The Good Brothers instead, which seemingly signaled the reprisal of an alliance between the five men that began with Bullet Club in Japan.

Shida was victorious in the other title match, as she beat Abadon with a running knee to continue her dominant title reign.

Another one of the most memorable moments of the night saw rap legend Snoop Dogg accompany Cody Rhodes to the ring for his match against Matt Sydal. After Cody's victory, Snoop hit Serpentico with a hilarious dive off the top rope.

NXT branded its show as New Year's Evil, and it featured a stacked card, including a main event that pitted NXT champion Finn Balor against Kyle O'Reilly. While O'Reilly pushed Balor to the limit, Balor won and retained the strap.

NXT also featured Raquel Gonzalez beating Rhea Ripley in a hard-hitting Last Woman Standing match, Karrion Kross defeating Damian Priest, Santos Escobar retaining the Cruiserweight Championship over Gran Metalik, Xia Li winning her return match and the team of Kushida and Shotzi Blackheart beating Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

Additionally, it was announced during the show that the next NXT TakeOver event will take place on Feb. 14.

