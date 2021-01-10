WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Predictions for Biggest Raw, SmackDown Stars

3 of 6

Ever since Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December, Bray Wyatt has been missing.

While normal WWE storytelling would have the payoff to this angle be a giant egg, The Fiend has been booked almost perfectly since his debut in 2019, and an epic return at the Royal Rumble would create an iconic moment.

One of the best parts of the 30-man Battle Royal is the abundance of surprises. WWE should keep Wyatt off television throughout January and not mention him during the build to the event.

Orton should be one of the last men in the ring as the clock ticks down for the final entrant in the match. The lights should all begin to shut down and the arena should go dark, only for the lights to come back on to show The Fiend eliminate Orton before disappearing again.

Wyatt doesn’t need a Royal Rumble win, but he does need to create an unforgettable moment at the show.