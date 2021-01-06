    JJ Redick Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) sets up on defense in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a knee contusion.

    Redick played only eight minutes before exiting in the second quarter. He scored two points on 1-of-4 shooting and was replaced by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.  


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

