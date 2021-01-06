JJ Redick Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a knee contusion.

Redick played only eight minutes before exiting in the second quarter. He scored two points on 1-of-4 shooting and was replaced by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

