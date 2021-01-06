Cooper Kupp Activated off COVID-19 List Ahead of Rams' Playoff Game vs. Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list days ahead of a playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kupp missed the Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, though being placed on the COVID-19 list does not mean a player has contracted the virus. The league mandates all close contacts of those infected with coronavirus be placed on the list.

Los Angeles visits Seattle in the Wild Card round on Saturday, January 9.

Kupp proved particularly effective in his last game against the Seahawks, tallying eight catches on nine targets for 66 yards, however the Rams lost, 20-9. On the year, Kupp has totaled 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Rams average 377.0 yards and 23.3 points per game.

His return is likely to mean a decrease in targets for Van Jefferson and Josh Reynolds.

At 10-6, L.A. finished second in the NFC West. Should it defeat the Seahawks, it would face the winner between the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a berth in the NFC Championship game.

With Kupp back in the fold, that road gets a little bit easier.