Browns' Rashard Higgins Told to Step on Alleged Joint in Traffic Stop Video

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was ordered to stomp on an alleged marijuana joint during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

TMZ Sports obtained the police footage of the stop, in which Higgins says he smoked marijuana in his car the day before, and an officer finds a rolled-up joint in his pocket. Recreational marijuana is not legal in Ohio.

Rather than charging Higgins with a crime, he had the Browns wideout stomp on the joint and kick it into a nearby sewer.

"I won't jam you up for your joint you had on there," the officer said. "... You guys are celebrities around here, so you don't want that hittin' the news, OK?"

Higgins and teammate Jedrick Wills were stopped and cited for drag racing.

Marijuana use is banned under the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. The league's new CBA calls only for testing during the first two weeks of training camp, and major professional sports leagues have increasingly decreased (or eliminated) their penalties and testing for marijuana.

It's unclear if Higgins would be subject to any league discipline despite being charged with a crime. A criminal offense like drag racing is not typically something the NFL punishes under its personal conduct policy.

"So nobody has ever tried to beat someone off the line at a red light for a max 30 meters? Ight.. Blowing it way out of proportion. Ik y'all road ragers have," Willis tweeted, presumably about reactions to the citation.

Higgins entered a plea of not guilty on the drag racing charge Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported both players are planning to plead not guilty.

The Browns are slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card matchup.