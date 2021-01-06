Chase Young: 'You Trippin' If You Think I'm Not Excited to Face Tom Brady

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young isn't backing down after calling out Tom Brady following Sunday night's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm excited for every game," Young told reporters Wednesday. "Tom Brady? You think I won't be excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin'. I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom."

As he was running back to the locker room Sunday, Young could be heard saying he "want[s] Tom" with Washington set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke for everybody when asked about the comments.

"Both those kids from Ohio State, he and [Terry] McLaurin, are great kids. He's a handful, but so is Sweat, [Daron] Payne, the rest of those guys. Ryan Kerrigan, I've had a ton of respect for a long time," Arians said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for."

Young will have his chance to meet Brady up close and personal Saturday.