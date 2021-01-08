Playing Trade or Keep with NBA's Top Available Stars

1 of 5

Statistically, Harden is as good as ever. Through five games, he's averaging 29.4 points, 11.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds with a 64.5 true shooting percentage that, if sustained, would be his highest accuracy rate since 2011-12, when he was a relatively low-usage role player for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Those numbers hardly figure into the calculus here, except insofar as they give suitors confidence that Harden's trade demand (complete with a list of acceptable landing spots) hasn't diminished his on-court impact.

He can still play; he just doesn't want to do it for the Houston Rockets anymore.

Whichever team adds Harden will have to fundamentally alter its makeup. It's unrealistic to imagine the alternative: Harden relinquishing the total control he's had on his team's offense and culture for the better part of a decade. Add to that the concerns about his extracurriculars and how they might affect the aging curve as he advances into his 30s, and it's not so hard to understand why no deal has even approached completion.

Harden is a brilliant individual talent whose career story might look a whole lot different if not for his Rockets' fateful 0-of-27 stretch from deep in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals. But the lack of traction in trade talks is telling.

Teams around the league aren't convinced he's worth the outlay it'd take to acquire him.

That changes nothing about the untenable situation in Houston. No player needs to be dealt more than Harden.

Verdict: Trade