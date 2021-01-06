Balor on Part-Time WWE Stars; New Year's Evil Match Pulled; NXT Call-Up Delayed

Credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Balor Indifferent about WWE Part-Timers

Goldberg returned to WWE to close out Raw on Monday night, which reignited the long-running conversation about the promotion's reliance on aging stars who wrestle a small handful of dates every year.

Finn Balor weighed in and said he didn't mind the tactic, adding the presence of Goldberg can benefit others on the roster, per Metro's Alistair McGeorge:

"Doesn't bother me at all. I believe that everyone has a place in this business, and if you're on the show, you're on the show for a reason.

"If you're on the show once a year, if you're on the show every night, that's down to everybody's individual circumstance.

"For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise. If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it's better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms!"

The two-time NXT champion is certainly more diplomatic toward Goldberg than colleague Matt Riddle.

Balor's argument makes plenty of sense since Goldberg might draw in lapsed fans who have stopped following the product or those who only watch intermittently.

Problems arise when WWE ultimately can't keep those fans interested, which causes the cycle to start all over again. Giving semi-retired stars marquee matches and putting them over younger talent may not provide any long-term benefit, either.

Considering Goldberg is on track to face Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble, this debate won't be going anywhere.

Fight Pit Absent from New Year's Evil Card

Last month, NXT announced the Fight Pit match was returning, with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher facing off at New Year's Evil on Wednesday night.

Thatcher was victorious over Matt Riddle in the first edition in May.

However, Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton noted Ciampa vs. Thatcher is no longer listed on WWE.com as part of the event.

A WWE.com story about the match appears to have been removed as well.

The reason for the change is unclear. New Year's Evil now has four singles matches and is headlined by Kyle O'Reilly's challenge for Balor's NXT title.

WWE Delays NXT Call-Up

Last Friday's SmackDown ended with Kevin Owens beating Jey Uso, followed by an attack on Owens by Uso and Roman Reigns.

According to Twitter account WrestleVotes (via Middleton), a member of the NXT roster was tentatively planned to be included in the segment. The report didn't identify the talent but said the star is involved in New Year's Evil, which limits the pool of candidates.

Perhaps WWE is looking to find a partner to help Owens even the odds, or the promotion wants to make the Uso and Reigns stable even more formidable.