Ravens' Lamar Jackson Asks Donald Trump to Commute Kodak Black's Prison Sentence

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is hoping to use his influence to get a commuted sentence for his friend rapper Kodak Black.

The quarterback tweeted at President Donald Trump asking for the favor:

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty on a weapons charge, admitting to falsifying background information when attempting to purchase guns.

According to prosecutors, one of the guns Kapri purchased was used in a shooting in March 2019. Kapri is also facing a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after a high school student said he sexually assaulted her in South Carolina in 2016.

He has been seeking a reduced sentence but has so far been unsuccessful.

The President has the power to grant pardons or commute sentences.

Jackson and Trump have communicated on Twitter in the past, and the quarterback is attempting to get some help for a friend this time around.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun, Jackson and Kodak Black grew up together in Pompano Beach, Florida, and the rapper even celebrated in the Ravens locker room after the team clinched the 2018 AFC North title.