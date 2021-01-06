Willson Contreras Trade Rumors: Angels 'Showing Interest' in Cubs Catcher

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

As the Chicago Cubs shift their short-term priorities, the Los Angeles Angels are "showing interest" in acquiring two-time All-Star Willson Contreras, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal cautioned that "no deal appears close," but Angels manager Joe Maddon worked with Contreras in Chicago and was a "strong advocate" for him on the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

