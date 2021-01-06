    Willson Contreras Trade Rumors: Angels 'Showing Interest' in Cubs Catcher

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras runs the bases after hitting two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    As the Chicago Cubs shift their short-term priorities, the Los Angeles Angels are "showing interest" in acquiring two-time All-Star Willson Contreras, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

    Rosenthal cautioned that "no deal appears close," but Angels manager Joe Maddon worked with Contreras in Chicago and was a "strong advocate" for him on the team.

                                                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      MLB's Most Likely Extension Candidates

      Ranking the ten players who can cash in this season 🤑

      MLB's Most Likely Extension Candidates
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB's Most Likely Extension Candidates

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Teams at Risk of Blowing the Offseason

      @ZachRymer highlights eight teams at serious risk for messing up the offseason

      MLB Teams at Risk of Blowing the Offseason
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Teams at Risk of Blowing the Offseason

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Owner Steve Cohen Subject of Gender Discrimination Complaint

      Mets Owner Steve Cohen Subject of Gender Discrimination Complaint
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets Owner Steve Cohen Subject of Gender Discrimination Complaint

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Tommy Lasorda Out of Hospital 🙏

      93-year-old Dodgers legend is home after being hospitalized due to illness

      Tommy Lasorda Out of Hospital 🙏
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tommy Lasorda Out of Hospital 🙏

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report