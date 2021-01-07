Slumping Celtics Players Who Need to Step Up

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There's been more good than bad for the Boston Celtics so far, especially considering they've had to cover for the absence of Kemba Walker.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are either auditioning to become the NBA's next great duo, or they've already earned the part. Marcus Smart is suddenly a three-point sniper. Tristan Thompson has added toughness and tenacity to the frontcourt. Payton Pritchard could be the early favorite for the steal of the 2020 draft.

Saying all that, the Shamrocks haven't been perfect. The following three players in particular could be doing more to help this club.