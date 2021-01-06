NBA Rumors: Latest Rumblings on James Harden Trade, Giannis Antetokounmpo, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Rumblings on James Harden Trade, Giannis Antetokounmpo, MoreJanuary 6, 2021
The NBA rumor mill is picking up speed as the league advances through the 2020-21 campaign.
The primary focus remains James Harden trade watch, though the latest rumblings are less about his destination than his ability to adapt once he gets there.
We'll break down the Beard buzz here, plus examine the Milwaukee Bucks' greatest offseason fear and the comeback attempt of a former top-five MVP finisher.
Skepticism over James Harden's Ability to Adapt to New Team
Few players are more synonymous with a specific play style than Harden. Mention Harden ball, and even casual NBA fans can conjure up mental images of the three-time scoring champ toying with defenders on one isolation set after another.
The Houston Rockets set the table for him to play that way, but if his wish is granted for a trade, there's no guarantee his next club will be so accommodating. That raises the question of whether he'd be able (and, more importantly, willing) to bend his talents to suit his new team.
Rival executives aren't so sure.
"I don't think he is [willing to adjust]," a veteran Eastern Conference executive told SI.com's Howard Beck. "James is like Allen Iverson: He wants to win his way and put up historical numbers while he's winning. I would never question their desire to win, but they all want to win on their terms."
Last season, Harden averaged as many isolation plays per game as the entire Portland Trail Blazers (14.1 each). That doesn't mean he's incapable of changing, but a megatrade will require a certain leap of faith from his next employer.
Bucks Worried Botched Sign-and-Trade Might Cost Them Giannis
The Milwaukee Bucks engineered a pair of significant acquisitions this offseason—until they didn't. While they managed to bring Jrue Holiday to town, they could never cross the finish line with their attempted sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic.
While the Bucks were ultimately stripped of a 2022 second-round pick following a tampering discussion, they feared much more damage on a different front: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax decision, as The Athletic's Sam Amick relayed:
"The two-time MVP was known to have asked Milwaukee management to bring Bogdanovic to town, meaning the failed pursuit and the messiness of it all might have had an impact on Antetokounmpo’s supermax extension choice, which loomed at the time. The Bucks, sources say, harbored those fears up until Antetokounmpo finally signed that dotted line on Dec. 15."
Failing to secure Antetokounmpo's services would've been catastrophic. In that respect, the botched sign-and-swap harmful as it could have been.
Isaiah Thomas Still Angling for NBA Return
As a 31-year-old only four seasons removed from a top-five finish in MVP voting, Isaiah Thomas looks out of place in the NBA's unemployment line.
The 5'9" scoring guard is hoping to change his status sooner rather than later.
Thomas mutually parted ways with Excel Sports Management as he "continues his pursuit back to the NBA," per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.
Thomas has battled a hip injury that dates back to the 2017 postseason and limited him to 84 games the past three seasons combined. He played 40 games for the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline and waived three days later.
If he can convince teams his health problems are behind him, he might still have a shot to latch on with an offensively challenged club.