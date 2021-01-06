NBA Rumors: Latest Rumblings on James Harden Trade, Giannis Antetokounmpo, More

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Few players are more synonymous with a specific play style than Harden. Mention Harden ball, and even casual NBA fans can conjure up mental images of the three-time scoring champ toying with defenders on one isolation set after another.

The Houston Rockets set the table for him to play that way, but if his wish is granted for a trade, there's no guarantee his next club will be so accommodating. That raises the question of whether he'd be able (and, more importantly, willing) to bend his talents to suit his new team.

Rival executives aren't so sure.

"I don't think he is [willing to adjust]," a veteran Eastern Conference executive told SI.com's Howard Beck. "James is like Allen Iverson: He wants to win his way and put up historical numbers while he's winning. I would never question their desire to win, but they all want to win on their terms."

Last season, Harden averaged as many isolation plays per game as the entire Portland Trail Blazers (14.1 each). That doesn't mean he's incapable of changing, but a megatrade will require a certain leap of faith from his next employer.