Marquette Men's Basketball Team Takes Knee, Wears Black to Support Jacob Blake

John Peterson/Associated Press

The Marquette men's basketball team took a knee prior to its game against UConn on Tuesday and wore black uniforms after Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to file charges against law enforcement officers involved in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Marquette also released a statement:

The shooting sparked nationwide protests amid a year filled with demonstrations advocating for social justice, an end to systemic racism and police reform.

The men's hoops team is one of a few in Wisconsin that have demonstrated following the Blake shooting.

Of note, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game against the Orlando Magic soon after the shooting, sparking a three-day pause in the league's postseason. The Bucks' stand led to other franchises, such as all 12 WNBA teams, to postpone play.

Police officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake shot seven times in the back. Blake survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Todd Richmond and Michael Tarm of the Associated Press relayed comments from Graveley regarding his decision:

"Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said investigators concluded Blake was carrying a knife when police responded to a report he was trying to steal a car. Officer Rusten Sheskey said he 'feared Jacob Blake was going to stab him with the knife' as he tried to stop Blake from fleeing the scene.

"'I do not believe the state ... would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defense is not available,' Graveley said."

ESPN News Services provided a recounting of the events leading to the shooting of Blake, which was caught on video:

"The shooting occurred as officers were responding to a call from a woman who reported her boyfriend was not supposed to be around. Cellphone video shows Blake walking to the driver-side door of an SUV as officers follow with guns drawn, shouting. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, Sheskey grabs Blake's shirt from behind and opens fire. Sheskey's attorney, Brendan Matthews, said Sheskey fired because Blake started turning toward the officer while holding a knife."

The Bucks also released a statement regarding the DA's decision:

Other athletes spoke out, including Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James.