The Biggest Question Mark for Every NBA Team so Far

27 of 30

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Wondering how the San Antonio Spurs will deal with the absence of Derrick White seems silly. He only played in one game before fracturing the same left toe he had surgery on over the offseason. This is more like a return to normal.

Except it isn't. Not really. The Spurs had been operating under the assumption White would be back soon prior to his season debut. He represented a potential path out of both offensive and defensive mediocrity, providing a secondary creator who fits their attempt to push the ball after opponent misses and turnovers, and someone who can cover both guard spots and some wings.

Now he has no timetable for return, leaving the Spurs to, among other things, rely on DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray to initiate a lion's share of the offense. And as Pounding The Rock's Jesus Gomez noted, that could prompt a stylistic reversion:

"Under those circumstances, and with LaMarcus Aldridge now back, it could be tempting for the Spurs to revert back to playing slower. Since White is not going to be around to help stabilize the half-court offense, Gregg Popovich could decide to get Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan more touches in the spots they prefer, essentially leaning back into the attack the team has used in past years.

"After all, that offense performed well, and reinstalling it would allow Aldridge to avoid having to adjust to a more perimeter-oriented style of play. We saw how that would look in the win against the Clippers, when in the first and third quarters (when the starters played the most), the pace was glacial. Yet despite Tuesday's game being the slowest of the season for the Spurs, it was also their second-best offensive outing. There could be short-term benefits to playing like that.

If anything, White's indefinite absence should embolden the Spurs to lean deeper into the youth movement. Replace some of Rudy Gay's floor time with more Devin Vassell. Consider playing DeRozan like they have Aldridge—for 20 to 25 minutes per game instead of 30-plus. Saddle Keldon Johnson with more on-ball responsibility.

The Spurs might even find this is a more effective way to bide their time until White gets back. They shouldn't be deterred if it's not. They moved beyond living exclusively in the present during the bubble restart and should keep it that way.