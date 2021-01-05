    WWE Superstar Bayley Says Her Brother Has Been Found After IG Post

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is greeted by fans as she enters for the second-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, late Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
    Amr Nabil/Associated Press

    The brother of WWE star Bayley was found shortly after she asked for help locating him. 

    Bayley posted on Instagram that her younger brother, Jeremy, was last seen Monday morning at the Fort Lewis military base near Lakewood, Washington. The Grand Slam women's champion listed his vehicle and a number to call at Fort Lewis with his whereabouts.

    Bayley quickly followed up to say he was located "within 90 seconds after posting."

    The circumstances behind her brother's brief disappearance are unclear, and her large social media following may have proved valuable in locating him.

