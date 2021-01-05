James Harden Trade Rumors: Heat Open to Offering Young Players, 2025 Draft Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly willing to trade a number of pieces in a James Harden deal.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Miami would be "open to offering a couple of its young players" and perhaps even its 2025 first-round pick in a potential swap. Such a move would also require Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk to be involved for salary-cap reasons.

That might not be enough for the Houston Rockets.

In fact, Jackson noted Houston might even turn down an offer of Iguodala, Olynyk, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 for Harden, who is unquestionably one of the best players in the league and could help the defending Eastern Conference champions compete for the title again this season.

Miami (3-3) has been inconsistent to start the season, alternating losses and wins.

Jimmy Butler's right ankle injury is one reason why, though the team is also playing less than three months after it finished its run to the NBA Finals in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

Harden is 31 years old with a resume that includes the 2017-18 MVP, three scoring titles, seven All-NBA selections, an assist title and eight All-Star Game nods. He has once again been an offensive force at the start of this season and is averaging 33.0 points, 10.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

While there are some holes in his playoff resume, pairing him with Butler and Bam Adebayo would make the Heat a threat to defend their conference crown against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and others.

It might just take a lot to get the Rockets to agree to a trade.