Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: QB 'Hopeful' Eagles Tenure Won't End in Divorce

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Carson Wentz has an uncertain future with the Philadelphia Eagles but is reportedly "hopeful it won't end in a divorce," according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

The quarterback was benched for the final four weeks of the 2020 season and replaced by rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who showed flashes of solid play both as a runner and passer.

While it could indicate the Eagles would move on from Wentz, he reportedly hasn't yet discussed his future with team officials, per Maaddi.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Wentz plans to ask for a trade this offseason and his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Monday that trading away Wentz "is not anything we're talking about right now."

Wentz struggled mightily in 2020, throwing a league-high 15 interceptions with only 16 passing touchdowns in 12 games. His 218.3 passing yards per game were also a career low in five seasons in the NFL.

After a combined 98.3 quarterback rating from 2017-19, the 28-year-old managed just a 72.8 mark this year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Philadelphia can still hope for a bounce-back performance from a player who had 81 passing touchdowns over his previous three years entering the year. The 2016 No. 2 overall draft pick was considered an MVP candidate in 2017 before getting hurt on the team's run to the Super Bowl.

It could provide an opening for Wentz to win back his starting job with the Eagles in 2021.

There are also financial incentives to keep him on the roster, including $33.8 million in dead cap if he is traded, per Spotrac.

Though Hurts might have earned himself the job in 2021, both sides are seemingly leaving the door open for Wentz to return next season.