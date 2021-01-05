    Ex-Notre Dame Assistant Ryan Ayers Charged with Voyeurism, Domestic Battery

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Fans fill the University of Notre Dame's Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center for Notre Dame's 89-75 win against North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Robert Franklin/Associated Press

    Ryan Ayers, a former men's basketball assistant coach at Notre Dame, has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

    Per records from St. Joseph Superior Court 3 in South Bend, Indiana, Ayers was formally charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery. 

    Additional details were not made available. 

    Ayers worked on the Fighting Irish staff for four seasons from 2015-20 under head coach Mike Brey. The school confirmed in September that he wouldn't return to the program for this season. 

    Per Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame's statement simply read that Ayers "is no longer a member of the Notre Dame men's basketball program."

    In addition to his work on the coaching staff, Ayers played basketball for the Fighting Irish from 2005-09. He appeared in 117 games over four years.

    Related

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✍

      Some names are rising up the draft board. @Jonwass drops his latest prospect ranking 📲

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✍
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Updated NBA Draft Big Board ✍

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Notre Dame men's basketball assistant Ryan Ayers charged with voyeurism, battery

      Former Notre Dame men's basketball assistant Ryan Ayers charged with voyeurism, battery
      Notre Dame Basketball logo
      Notre Dame Basketball

      Former Notre Dame men's basketball assistant Ryan Ayers charged with voyeurism, battery

      Tom Noie
      via Notre Dame Insider

      Mike Brey Notebook | 1.5

      Mike Brey Notebook | 1.5
      Notre Dame Basketball logo
      Notre Dame Basketball

      Mike Brey Notebook | 1.5

      Irish Sports Daily
      via Irish Sports Daily

      Teams Best Built to Dominate March Madness 😤

      @kenyondavid looks at which rosters were made for a deep tournament run 👉

      Teams Best Built to Dominate March Madness 😤
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Teams Best Built to Dominate March Madness 😤

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report