Ex-Notre Dame Assistant Ryan Ayers Charged with Voyeurism, Domestic Battery

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Ryan Ayers, a former men's basketball assistant coach at Notre Dame, has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

Per records from St. Joseph Superior Court 3 in South Bend, Indiana, Ayers was formally charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.

Additional details were not made available.

Ayers worked on the Fighting Irish staff for four seasons from 2015-20 under head coach Mike Brey. The school confirmed in September that he wouldn't return to the program for this season.

Per Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame's statement simply read that Ayers "is no longer a member of the Notre Dame men's basketball program."

In addition to his work on the coaching staff, Ayers played basketball for the Fighting Irish from 2005-09. He appeared in 117 games over four years.