WWE Raw Ratings Increase After Goldberg's Surprise Appearance at Legends Night

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Monday's Legends Night edition of WWE Raw featuring a WWE Championship main event saw its ratings improve compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 2.128 viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was up from last week's 1.769 million.

The main event of Monday's show pitted WWE champion Drew McIntyre against Keith Lee in a title match. McIntyre prevailed in the hard-fought bout, which led to a surprise appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to close the episode.

Goldberg suggested McIntyre wasn't showing the legends proper respect and then challenged him to a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31. McIntyre cracked a joke, and the show went off the air with Goldberg pushing The Scottish Warrior down.

While Goldberg made a big impact, he wasn't the only legend who appeared Monday. Among those on the show were Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Tatanka, IRS, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, Sgt. Slaughter, Alicia Fox, Molly Holly, Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry, Big Show and many more.

Randy Orton had interactions with several of the legends as part of his Legend Killer gimmick and faced Jeff Hardy in a singles match later in the show. The Viper came away victorious when he took Hardy out with an RKO.

Also on Raw, New Day beat The Miz and John Morrison, Riddle defeated United States champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match, Lucha House Party beat Raw Tag Team champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match, Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans defeated WWE Women's Tag Team champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a non-title match, AJ Styles beat Elias, and Dana Brooke scored an upset win over Shayna Baszler.

Raw featured some build toward the Royal Rumble as well with Orton announcing his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match and Charlotte announcing her spot in the women's match in addition Goldberg's challenge to McIntyre.

