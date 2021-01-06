AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

For AEW world and women's champions Kenny Omega and Hikaru Shida, the dawn of a new year brought with it grueling challenges and the very real possibility they would not make it past the first Dynamite of 2021 with their reigns intact.

Would Omega successfully retain against the high-flying Rey Fenix? Could Shida weather the storm presented by the haunting Abadon?

Find out who emerged from those two blockbuster championship clashes with their titles intact and what else went down Wednesday night with this recap of AEW's New Year's Smash, night one.