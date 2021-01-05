    Report: Kings' De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III Don't Have Issues with Each Other

    The fathers of De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III are engaged in their own social media brouhaha, but the drama hasn't spilled over to the players themselves.

    The Athletic's Jason Jones reported the Sacramento Kings teammates "do not have an issue with each other":

    Last Saturday, Marvin Bagley II tagged the Kings' official Twitter account and told them to "PLEASE trade" his son:

    Aaron Fox thinks Sacramento should take the elder Bagley up on the offer:

    This tweet from De'Aaron Fox came with no context, but everybody could basically read between the lines:

    On Sunday, Marvin III declined to speak about his dad's social media post.

    "Before we start, I just want to say that if there are no questions about the game tomorrow or what we're going to do tomorrow, please don't ask, I don't want to give any extra information on nothing," the third-year forward told reporters. "If you don't have any questions about the team and tomorrow's game, then hold off."

    There's no reason to think this has to spill over into the locker room. Bagley can reasonably assume Aaron Fox isn't speaking for his son.

    The bigger problem is how much Marvin II's sentiment is shared by Marvin III.

    Bagley's career hasn't gone according to plan. He appeared in 62 games but made only four starts as a rookie. He was limited to 13 games in 2019-20 because of a fractured right thumb and a foot injury.

    Through 81 career games, the former Duke star is averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. That's solid production, but the Kings will probably never live down taking Bagley with the No. 2 overall pick and passing on Luka Doncic. Maybe that's weighing on him and he wants a fresh start, or maybe he feels he'd be used better on a different team.

    Bagley is in a tough position because you don't want to publicly throw close family members under the bus, but it might be helpful for the Kings for him to reaffirm his commitment to the franchise.

