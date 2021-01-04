Video: Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre to WWE Title Match at Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

Goldberg returned to WWE for Legends Night on Monday and set his sights on WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre successfully defended his title belt in the main event against Keith Lee. His post-match celebration was just getting underway when Goldberg's unmistakable music hit. The former WCW champion said he wanted a shot at the gold at Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

Goldberg last wrestled in March, losing to Braun Strowman in a quick match at WrestleMania 36. He appears to have intentionally thrown fans off the scent in December, saying on The Bump that he wanted to face off against Roman Reigns.

McIntyre outlined one possible hurdle in this feud when he told Goldberg "fighting you would be like fighting my dad." He's 19 years Goldberg's junior, so he wasn't totally exaggerating.

For one of the few times in his career, the challenger is likely to be in the role of the underdog.