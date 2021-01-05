Goldberg Parachutes into Title Scene, Flair Family Drama, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The first Raw of 2020 was dubbed "Legends Night," which means the company brought several former stars back for some quick backstage cameos and nothing more.

The night was headlined by the WWE Championship match between Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre, but the appearance of Goldberg at the end of the show is what got the most attention.

After last week's Raw ended with an uncertain moment, Randy Orton addressed whether or not he lit Alexa Bliss on fire and the logic behind his choice.

We also saw Ric Flair inadvertently cost Charlotte the win in her tag team match with Asuka against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

Let's look at the biggest moments from Monday's show and what they might mean for the future.