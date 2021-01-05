Goldberg Parachutes into Title Scene, Flair Family Drama, More WWE Raw FalloutJanuary 5, 2021
Goldberg Parachutes into Title Scene, Flair Family Drama, More WWE Raw Fallout
The first Raw of 2020 was dubbed "Legends Night," which means the company brought several former stars back for some quick backstage cameos and nothing more.
The night was headlined by the WWE Championship match between Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre, but the appearance of Goldberg at the end of the show is what got the most attention.
After last week's Raw ended with an uncertain moment, Randy Orton addressed whether or not he lit Alexa Bliss on fire and the logic behind his choice.
We also saw Ric Flair inadvertently cost Charlotte the win in her tag team match with Asuka against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.
Let's look at the biggest moments from Monday's show and what they might mean for the future.
Did Randy Orton Set Alexa Bliss on Fire?
After setting The Fiend ablaze at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, last week's Raw ended with Orton about to do the same thing to Bliss at her own request.
As it turns out, The Viper chose to have mercy. He said the voices in his head wanted him to but his recent encounters with Bray Wyatt have changed him.
As great as Orton is at giving interviews and promos, this explanation was weak and anticlimactic. We didn't see Bliss at all this week, so we didn't get to hear her side of things.
To make matters worse, WWE waited until 30 minutes into Raw to even mention the cliffhanger from last week. This isn't Season 5 of Lost where the writers can just ignore stuff; this should have been addressed at the top of the show instead of giving us The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison.
At some point in the near future, The Fiend will return in some ridiculous way to challenge The Legend Killer to another fight, likely in the Firefly FunHouse.
Bliss will precede his arrival with some vague warnings and Orton will talk a big game until he is face to face with an uncharred Fiend again.
Charlotte and Ric Flair Still Have Issues
We have seen Ric and Charlotte Flair have their differences before, so seeing them have another disagreement this week was retreading old ground.
The Nature Boy accidentally cost The Queen her match against Royce and Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle was flirting with the WWE legend and appeared to thank him after the match for his mistake.
An incensed Charlotte got right in her father's face and told him to stay out of her business before dismissing him to the back. Ric looked sad but didn't cry like he has so many times in segments with his daughter.
There's nothing new here unless WWE follows up with the Evans angle. What if Naitch sided with her over his daughter and helped her win the women's tag titles with Royce?
This might be a one-time thing the company never follows up on or it could be the start of a new storyline. Next week's show should give us some idea.
Either way, Asuka needs a challenger for the Raw Women's Championship at some point. Maybe WWE can focus on that instead of telling the same father-daughter story again.
Goldberg Says Drew McIntyre Is Next
After Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre took each other to their limits in the main event of Raw, Goldberg appeared and challenged the WWE champion to end the show.
He said the Scot doesn't have the kind of respect he should have for the legends who were on the stage, which was a weird thing to say since McIntyre has been shown in segments getting along with several big-name former wrestlers.
The broadcast ended abruptly right after Goldberg shoved him to the mat. It's clear WWE is building this up for either the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 37.
The Rumble is coming up on January 31, so that is likely when their showdown will take place. Goldberg may be a legend but WWE might not think of him as somebody who should be fighting for a title at The Show of Shows anymore.
As long as the match doesn't end with Goldberg winning the title, it will be fine. The bout will be short and if McIntyre wins, he gets to claim he beat one of the most unstoppable stars from WCW. That's the only outcome that will satisfy the WWE Universe.
Legends Night Is a Miss
WWE has been around for decades, and pro wrestling has been around even longer. There are a lot of legendary people from the business, and the company makes sure to trot them out whenever it needs a hit of nostalgia.
This week's Raw saw names such as Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, Molly Holly, Torrie Wilson, IRS and Mark Henry appear with numerous other former Superstars.
They were strictly used in backstage segments to interact with Superstars. Most of them ended with Orton threatening to RKO a legend.
With shows such as Stranger Things and films like Wonder Woman 1984 proving nostalgia is big business, you would think management could find more exciting ways for these big names of the past to make appearances.
Perhaps the problem is WWE goes to the nostalgia well too often. If we see legends several times per year, those appearances aren't special anymore.
The lesson here is WWE should stop using stars from the past unless there is a good reason to bring them in. It's great to see them, but it means nothing if the creative team can't find ways for them to contribute.