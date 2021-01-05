The 5 Things I Really Want to See in WWE and AEW in 2021

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Saying 2020 was a difficult year would be a huge understatement. For the world of pro wrestling, it was one of the strangest 12 months in history.

We witnessed the birth of shows without fans, saw several big returns, watched as All Elite Wrestling established itself as the show to watch on Wednesday and saw WWE embrace cinematic matches.

Many Superstars have found ways to thrive under their new conditions, but just about everybody is looking forward to the day when they can safely pack an arena full of fans again.

As we look forward at 2021, it's easy to think of what we would like to see change in WWE and AEW because there are so many things that could be improved.

This article will look at five things I want to see change in the new year. This will be about broad topics, not the booking of most individual Superstars.