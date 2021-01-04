George Springer Rumors: Blue Jays' Contract Offer Worth 'Well Under' $150M

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly attempted to sign George Springer to a contract that was "well under" the $150 million the free-agent outfielder is looking for this offseason.

Jim Duquette of SNY reported the news Monday, noting Toronto's offer was still "aggressive" and in the five-year range.

The same report noted SNY's Andy Martino previously reported the New York Mets and Springer weren't particularly close on a deal with the outfielder looking for more than $150 million.

Springer is 31 years old and figures to remain in his prime for the immediate future.

He is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger who won the 2017 World Series MVP with the Houston Astros, the only major league team he has ever played for during his career. He was at his best in 2019, the last full season, when he slashed .292/.383/.591 with 39 home runs and 96 RBI.

Those are the types of numbers that would work in any lineup, so it is not particularly surprising multiple teams are interested in Springer at this point.

Still, more than $150 million is quite the ask given some of the financial uncertainty teams say they are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He may need to accept a lower figure at some point, although he could at least chase another World Series ring in Toronto.

Toronto made the playoffs last season and has promising sluggers in place with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, and adding someone like Springer would make the lineup all the more formidable.

He could also be a veteran leader with postseason experience for a team looking to challenge the New York Yankees in the American League East.