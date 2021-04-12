Steph Curry Passes Wilt Chamberlain to Become Warriors' All-Time Leading Scorer

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Stephen Curry just gave the Golden State Warriors another reason to build a statue of him one day.

Curry became the franchise's all-time leading scorer against the Denver Nuggets on Monday:

The two-time MVP passed Wilt Chamberlain's mark of 17,783 points. The Warriors drafted the big man in 1959 when they still played in Philadelphia, and he played for the organization until the 1964-65 season when it traded him to the 76ers.

Chamberlain was an All-Star in each of the six seasons he played for the Warriors, although the Hall of Famer's two championships came when he was on the 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Here is a look at where Curry and Chamberlain stack up to the rest of the top 10 scorers in franchise history:

1. Stephen Curry, 17,784 points

2. Wilt Chamberlain, 17,783 points

3. Rick Barry, 16,447 points

4. Paul Arizin, 16,266 points

5. Chris Mullin, 16,235 points

6. Nate Thurmond, 13,191 points

7. Jeff Mullins, 12,547 points

8. Klay Thompson, 11,995 points

9. Purvis Short, 11,894 points

10. Neil Johnston, 10,023 points

There is little doubt Curry will join Chamberlain in the Hall of Fame once his playing days are over.

The Davidson product quickly became a Warriors fan favorite after they selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft, and he elevated himself to franchise icon status with three championships, two league MVPs, a scoring title, six All-NBA selections and seven All-Star selections.

He is arguably the top three-point shooter in NBA history and was the leading figure as the Warriors turned into a modern-day dynasty by making five straight NBA Finals from 2015 through 2019.

Becoming the leading scorer in franchise history is yet another accomplishment for Curry, who appears well on his way to being known as the best player to ever suit up for the Warriors if he continues dominating for the only NBA team he has ever known.