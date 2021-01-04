Chad Kelly to Work out for Bills; Nephew of Legendary BUF QB Jim

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reportedly are working out a family member of one of their franchise legends.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle and ESPN's Field Yates, former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly visited with the Bills for a tryout on Monday. He is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Yates suggested Chad could be a "possible reserve/future candidate" for the team.

Kelly started his collegiate career with Clemson but is best known for his time with Ole Miss, especially when he threw for 4,402 yards, ran for 509 yards and scored 41 total touchdowns during the 2015 campaign.

The Denver Broncos selected him with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft, but he appeared in just one game in 2018 and never threw a pass during a regular-season contest.

Denver waived him in October 2018 after he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.

The Indianapolis Colts signed him to their practice squad in 2019, and he spent time on the active roster that season. He was re-signed to Indianapolis' practice squad in 2020 but was eventually released on Sept. 30. He never appeared in a game for the Colts.

Buffalo surely isn't looking for a quarterback of the future with Josh Allen in place after he led the team to an AFC East crown as an MVP candidate. However, Kelly would provide depth and someone who proved he is a capable dual-threat playmaker during his collegiate career.